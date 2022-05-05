        <
          Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in minor car accident, taken to hospital as precaution

          11:38 PM ET
          Todd Archer
          Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was involved in a minor car accident Wednesday night in Dallas and taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures, a source confirmed to ESPN.

          Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said in a text message to ESPN that his father was back home and "all good."

          WFAA, citing multiple Dallas police sources, reported that Jones was in an accident just before 8:10 p.m. CT near Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard. Emergency crews were called to the scene and Jones reportedly sustained minor injuries.

          It is not clear if Jones, 79, was driving.

          A Dallas police spokesperson said the department doesn't give the names of individuals involved in accidents unless there is a fatality.