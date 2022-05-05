The Washington Commanders reached back into their past to continue a tradition that became a hallmark at home games, restoring their marching band after a two-year absence, the team announced Friday.

The marching band has been a franchise staple since the team moved to Washington in 1937 and became famous for playing its fight song after touchdowns. They became commonplace in the Washington area, routinely marching in area parades.

The band, however, had not had a presence over the past two seasons -- first because the pandemic led to no fans in the stadium (save for one game) and then because the program was paused while the team rebranded its name and logo.

While fans worried if they would return, Commanders president Jason Wright had told ESPN last year that they always intended for the band to come back.

According to a release, the team also will revamp the lyrics to their former fight song. The previous fight song, which debuted in 1938, underwent several revisions over the years.

The 60-member all-volunteer band -- featuring woodwind, brass and percussion instruments -- will have new burgundy-and-gold uniforms.

Washington replaced its cheerleaders with a coed dance team last season.

The team announced its new Commanders name on Feb. 2, also unveiling new uniforms and a crest.