Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that he doesn't "at all" envision the team trading for a quarterback.

Carroll's comments came during an interview with Sports Radio 950 KJR-AM in Seattle. He was not asked specifically about Baker Mayfield -- organizations aren't allowed to publicly comment on potential interest in players on other teams -- but instead whether the Seahawks are interested in adding a veteran quarterback with starting experience.

"We're always competing," Carroll said, giving one of his stock responses to such questions. "I'm not saying anything you didn't think I was going to say, but fortunately that's always been the way we've operated, and it fits again. So we're looking. I don't see us making a trade for anybody at all. I don't see that happening. But we're certainly going to continue to be open to chances to help our club, and meanwhile we're just going to be battling and competing our tails off. There's always possibilities, so we keep open to that."

Mayfield's expected departure from the Cleveland Browns and the Seahawks' current options at quarterback following the Russell Wilson trade -- which include Geno Smith and Drew Lock -- have led to speculation that Mayfield could land in Seattle. During an appearance on the "Ya Never Know" podcast last month, Mayfield guessed that Seattle would "probably" be his most likely landing spot.

Mayfield is set to make a guaranteed $19 million this season -- one factor that is believed to be holding up his trade market -- but he could be signed for any amount in the event that the Browns weren't able to find a trade partner and were forced to release him.

The Seahawks did not draft a quarterback with any of their nine picks, leaving Smith and Lock as the two who are battling to replace Wilson. Seattle also has a pair of developmental prospects in Jacob Eason and undrafted free agent Levi Lewis from Louisiana Lafayette.

After his comment about not trading for a veteran quarterback, Carroll was asked about the possibility of adding one who could become a free agent.

"There's no chance I'm going to tell you anything more than what I just told you, but I love you for trying," Carroll said, laughing. "Honestly we're going to keep looking and seeing what's available, but only to help our club and try to make us better. If the case presents itself, we're going to be ready for it."