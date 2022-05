Dan Ventrelle is out as president of the Las Vegas Raiders, owner Mark Davis announced Friday.

"Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization," Davis' statement said. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Ventrelle was named the team's full-time president following this past season after taking over on an interim basis following Marc Badain's resignation last July. He previously served as the team's executive vice president and general counsel.