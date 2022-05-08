RENTON, Wash. -- After spending last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, free-agent linebacker K.J. Wright wants to return to the Seattle Seahawks.

"I want to go back home," Wright told Trey Wingo on the "Half-Forgotten History" podcast last week. "I think it's that simple. Seattle knows that I want to come back. They know how much they mean to me."

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was asked about Wright's comments Sunday after the team concluded its three-day rookie minicamp.

"I love K.J.," Carroll said. "I've already talked to him about stuff for the future and all that. I did hear that he talked about playing, and we've already talked about that."

Wright, 32, spent his first 10 seasons with the Seahawks, helping them win Super Bowl XLVIII and reach Super Bowl XLIX the following year. He made the Pro Bowl after the 2016 season and racked up the third-most tackles in franchise history, behind Eugene Robinson and all-time leader Bobby Wagner.

The Seahawks released Wagner earlier this offseason, one year after not re-signing Wright when his contract expired. Wright then signed a one-year, $3.5 million with the Raiders and recorded 51 tackles in 17 games (eight starts).

"Last year I left, went to Vegas by myself," he told Wingo. "My family didn't come with me. I'm not doing that again. I don't think I'm going to move my family anywhere else across the country, so if it's not Seattle, then I'll be content."

The Seahawks appear ready to go with recent draft picks Jordyn Brooks (2020 first-rounder) and Cody Barton (2019 third-rounder) as their starting inside linebackers.