BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Monday Night Football is headed back to Buffalo. The Bills will host the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 19 (7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN) for a Week 2 rematch of one of last season's most exciting matchups that came down to inches.

The meeting will be part of a Monday night doubleheader with former Titans receiver A.J. Brown in the spotlight with his new team as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings later that night (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC). It will be their first meeting since 2019.

The Eagles are 4-1 in their past five home games on Monday Night Football, while the Vikings have won two straight Monday night games, both at the Chicago Bears, in the previous two seasons.

This will be the fifth straight season that the Bills and Titans have met; the Titans hosted three of the previous four matchups, including last season's Monday Night Football meeting. The teams split in those four games.

Tennessee came away with a 34-31 win last year, but just barely. The game came down to a Josh Allen quarterback sneak on fourth-and-inches with less than 30 seconds left on the clock that ultimately came up just short. Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 143 yards, with 76 coming on a second-quarter touchdown run.

This offseason the Bills added former Titans starting offensive lineman Rodger Saffold in free agency.

Buffalo will host Monday Night Football for a third straight year after a 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots at home last year. The Bills hosted just two Monday night regular-season games (in 2014 and 2018) over the previous 11 years. Buffalo has lost four straight home games on Monday Night Football, with their last win in 1994 against the Denver Broncos.

The Titans are 4-1 in their past five Monday Night Football games, dating back to the 2017 season.

The rest of the NFL's 2022 schedule will be announced Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.