Russell Wilson and Ciara get a new puppy named 'Bronco'

Russell Wilson has already settled in to being the new face of the Denver Broncos.

The quarterback was traded from the Seattle Seahawks in March. Since then, he and his wife Ciara have been at a number of local sporting events and bought a massive $25 million home in the suburbs outside Denver. He also went through his first minicamp with the Broncos.

Now the couple and their three children have welcomed a new member of the family, a puppy. This very good girl is named "Bronco."

Wilson, however, is not the first Denver QB to name a new dog Bronco.

After being drafted by the Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft, Tim Tebow, gave his dog the same name. When the Broncos traded Tebow to the New York Jets in 2012, that pooch got a new name: "Bronx." Tebow even wrote a children's book about his four-legged friend.