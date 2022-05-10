Booger McFarland and Dianna Russini share their thoughts on the news that Tom Brady will join Fox Sports when he retires. (1:17)

Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst when his playing career ends.

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced the news Tuesday during an earnings call. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will call games alongside lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and will work as an "ambassador" for Fox with a focus on "client and promotional initiatives."

"We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season," Murdoch said.

Brady tweeted that he is excited to eventually join Fox but noted that he still has "unfinished business" as a player.

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

Brady, who turns 45 in August, becomes the latest superstar quarterback to pursue a post-retirement media career.

Tony Romo has been the lead NFL analyst at CBS since 2017 after a 14-year career with the Dallas Cowboys. Drew Brees worked as a football analyst at NBC last year after 20 seasons in the NFL, and Peyton Manning and Eli Manning teamed up last season on ESPN's ManningCast broadcast of Monday Night Football.

Brady briefly retired earlier this offseason but announced in March that he had changed his mind and will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

Brady is the NFL leader in career passing yards (84,520) and touchdown passes (624), and he led the league with a career-high 5,316 passing yards and 43 TDs in 2021, his second season with the Buccaneers.