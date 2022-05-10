OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens reached an agreement with running back Mike Davis on Tuesday, a source confirmed.

Davis, 29, adds experienced depth to a Ravens backfield that was devastated by injuries last season. Baltimore's top two running backs -- J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards -- tore ACLs before the start of last season and aren't expected to return to the field until training camp.

Last season, Davis was a part-time starter in his only season with the Atlanta Falcons, gaining 503 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 138 carries. The Falcons cut Davis on May 2 to free up $2.5 million in salary cap space.

Before adding Davis, the only healthy running backs with any experience on the Ravens' roster were Ty'Son Williams and Nate McCrary. Baltimore drafted Missouri back Tyler Badie, who led the SEC with 1,604 yards rushing, in the sixth round last month.

Last season, the Ravens lacked explosiveness in their running game when they replaced Dobbins and Edwards with Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman. Baltimore's running backs totaled 1,353 yards, which ranked 24th in the NFL.

No team has run the ball more than the Ravens over the past four years. Since Lamar Jackson took over as the starting quarterback midway through the 2018 season, Baltimore has averaged an NFL-best 34.7 rushing attempts per game.