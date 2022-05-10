ATLANTA -- Baltimore Ravens running back Mike Davis had over $100,000 worth of jewelry stolen from his suburban Atlanta home on Wednesday, according to Cobb County police records obtained by ESPN.

Davis, an Atlanta native who played last season with the Atlanta Falcons, had tweeted about his home being burglarized Saturday, saying two men went into his home and stole jewelry and a pair of custom cleats he wore to honor his father, Michael Oliver, who died of cancer in 2019.

The initial police report on the investigation, which is still open as of Tuesday morning, said Davis was at dinner around 9:50 p.m. on May 4 when his security system alerted him to two males wearing gray hoodies with the hoods over their heads, masks covering their faces and armed with handguns walking up to his back patio.

More details about the investigation are being withheld because it is an active case.

Among the items listed as stolen are a diamond necklace with the No. 28, valued at $25,000, and another diamond necklace with "MD," valued at $25,000. Two Cartier bracelets, four tennis chains and a Gucci handbag were also listed among the items taken from Davis' home.

Davis, 29, was released by the Falcons on May 2 after one season with the club, where he had 138 carries for 503 yards and three touchdowns. He signed with the Ravens on Tuesday.