Coach Mike McCarthy will make his first trip to Green Bay to face his former team when the Cowboys visit the Packers in Week 10 this coming season.

The NFL on Wednesday announced the Cowboys-Packers matchup for Nov. 13 ahead of the full 2022 schedule release Thursday.

McCarthy served as Green Bay coach for parts of 13 seasons and guided the Packers during their Super Bowl-winning 2010 season. He was fired in December 2018 and hired as the Cowboys' head coach 13 months later after a one-year hiatus from coaching.

This will be the teams' first meeting since 2019. The Packers lead the all-time series over the Cowboys 20-17, including playoffs, and have won the past three meetings. Dallas defeated Green Bay 30-16 in 2016, the last time the teams played at Lambeau Field.

The NFL already has announced several matchups for the 2022 season, including a Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader, the league's 2022 international series games and one of three Christmas Day games.