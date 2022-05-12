        <
        >

          NFL 2022 schedule release -- Best trolls and creative edits from teams

          play
          RG3 gives his predictions for the Chiefs vs. Bucs matchup (0:48)

          Robert Griffin III predicts that the Chiefs will come out on top in their matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 4. (0:48)

          7:32 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Happy NFL 2022 schedule release day! With dates attached to matchups, it seems that the regular season is somewhat within reach.

          Home openers were announced earlier in the day, with a few early games standing out among the bunch.

          Read More: NFL 2022 schedule analysis: Easiest, hardest fantasy football opponents and more

          This year's action will begin right where it ended -- at Sofi Stadium. The Buffalo Bills face the Los Angeles Rams. It should make for an interesting matchup for Von Miller, who signed a six-year contract with Buffalo after being a member of the Rams' Super Bowl-winning squad.

          The first Monday night game of the year will feature the Denver Broncos against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Stadium, meaning Russell Wilson won't wait long to return to Seattle.

          As always, several teams celebrated schedule release day with particularly creative posts to announce their upcoming opponents. Some may be more imaginative than others, but we'll let you be the judge.

          Atlanta Falcons

          Arizona Cardinals

          Baltimore Ravens

          Buffalo Bills

          Carolina Panthers

          Chicago Bears

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Cleveland Browns

          Dallas Cowboys

          Denver Broncos

          Detroit Lions

          Green Bay Packers

          Houston Texans

          Indianapolis Colts

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Los Angeles Rams

          Miami Dolphins

          Minnesota Vikings

          New England Patriots

          New York Giants

          New York Jets

          New Orleans Saints

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          San Francisco 49ers

          Seattle Seahawks

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Tennessee Titans

          Washington Commanders