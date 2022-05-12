Robert Griffin III predicts that the Chiefs will come out on top in their matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 4. (0:48)

RG3 gives his predictions for the Chiefs vs. Bucs matchup (0:48)

Happy NFL 2022 schedule release day! With dates attached to matchups, it seems that the regular season is somewhat within reach.

Home openers were announced earlier in the day, with a few early games standing out among the bunch.

This year's action will begin right where it ended -- at Sofi Stadium. The Buffalo Bills face the Los Angeles Rams. It should make for an interesting matchup for Von Miller, who signed a six-year contract with Buffalo after being a member of the Rams' Super Bowl-winning squad.

The first Monday night game of the year will feature the Denver Broncos against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Stadium, meaning Russell Wilson won't wait long to return to Seattle.

As always, several teams celebrated schedule release day with particularly creative posts to announce their upcoming opponents. Some may be more imaginative than others, but we'll let you be the judge.

📺 2022 Schedule Release on NFLN pic.twitter.com/WgMb2bQTZ6 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 13, 2022

When you crash the call between Coach Harbaugh and the @nflcommish to get the Ravens 2022 schedule. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HyI6Pd5W3E — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 13, 2022

📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release | 8PM on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/y2Z6OvpMDO — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 13, 2022

Our opponents in 90s sitcoms 📺 pic.twitter.com/By8olLPr8v — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 13, 2022

Haters will say it's fake pic.twitter.com/tCCEl49lF0 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 13, 2022

🎟 Single game tickets are on sale at https://t.co/RXVXLW0wuy pic.twitter.com/F9ka8zZNze — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 13, 2022

📺: '22 Schedule Release | LIVE on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/L4FejHIBHZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 13, 2022

Get your 🎟s here ➡️ https://t.co/1BD9uuQhew@seatgeek | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/HJSCsoWA20 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 13, 2022

There's a new S̶h̶e̶r̶i̶f̶f̶ intern in town. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/dFR5JC9r3C — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 13, 2022

How to increase winnability throughout the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/qVZWWE4Pfy — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 13, 2022

2022 schedule coming in ice cold. 🧊 pic.twitter.com/xoxDeylGUz — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 13, 2022

The moment you've all been waiting for: Coach Reids the 2022 Chiefs Schedule... literally. pic.twitter.com/v1H5iXlRle — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 13, 2022

███████████ 100% pic.twitter.com/Zu4bPDGtKO — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 13, 2022

our 2022 opponents as pop tarts: a thread pic.twitter.com/hDqPAUfJUM — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2022

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/A0TvmYJUOQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022

But this time for the 2022 C̶e̶l̶i̶n̶e̶ ̶D̶i̶o̶n̶ NFL Schedule. pic.twitter.com/pNWsTeEAyM — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2022

📺 Watch now on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/waVS1jyeSi — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 13, 2022

SCHEDULE: https://t.co/m0jfJIwXCW pic.twitter.com/oiabxyyzDZ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 13, 2022

📺: Full schedule release show now live on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/1dO2eeuL84 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 13, 2022

Eli's TOP SECRET project 🤫 pic.twitter.com/zK7VP0wqi0 — New York Giants (@Giants) May 13, 2022

We DM'd some of our opponents 😬 pic.twitter.com/iPPJrFVu5B — New York Giants (@Giants) May 13, 2022

...out of context 😂 pic.twitter.com/v2mRemAYXw — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 13, 2022

📺 2022 NFL Schedule Release: Tonight at 8 pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/z6CNpX51sp — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2022