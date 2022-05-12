The Seahawks pranked their players with a ridiculously unfair fake schedule

RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks already knew they'd have a tough schedule with the most miles traveled of any NFL team this season.

And when some Seahawks got word of additional details of their 2022 slate, they couldn't believe how much tougher it really was. Four straight road games? No bye week after their trip to Germany? Playing on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day?

If all that sounds too unfair to be true, it's because it was part of a prank the Seahawks pulled on a handful of players. In a video the team posted to Twitter on Thursday, a few hours before the NFL's actual schedule release, tight end Will Dissly helps spread the fake details to incredulous -- and in the case of safety Quandre Diggs, indignant -- teammates.

During a fake phone call near the end of the video, coach Pete Carroll profanely berates the league office in front of a group of players before revealing to them that it's all a joke.

Diggs later wrote on Twitter that he was in on the prank.

The Seahawks are, in fact, playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany on Nov. 13. According to Bookies.com, Seattle's eight road trips will cover an NFL-high 29,446 miles. By comparison, the Pittsburgh Steelers will travel a league-low 6,442 miles and will not leave the Eastern Time Zone.