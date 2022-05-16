The Atlanta Falcons are bringing in yet another veteran receiver to help bolster their pass-catching group, signing Geronimo Allison after a tryout during rookie minicamp over the weekend.

The 6-foot-3 wide receiver spent the first four seasons of his career in Green Bay after going undrafted out of Illinois. He had 89 catches for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns with the Packers.

He then signed with the Detroit Lions in 2020 but opted out of that season due to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. He returned to the Lions in 2021 but appeared in only three games and didn't record a catch.

The Falcons brought Allison in for an extended look over the weekend -- on Saturday he was spotted getting post-practice work in as well -- before he officially joined Atlanta on Monday. He joins a fairly open receiver room led by the Falcons' first-round pick this year, Drake London, and veterans Bryan Edwards (acquired by trade Friday from Las Vegas), Auden Tate and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Atlanta also signed tight end Tucker Fisk, who played both tight end and defensive end at Stanford, and Tre Webb, a defensive back from Montana State who also played at San Jose State.

The Falcons released wide receiver Chad Hansen, tight end Daniel Helm and cornerback Luther Kirk to make room for the three new players.