Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns on a one-year contract worth a maximum of $11 million after enjoying one of the best seasons of his career with the franchise, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Clowney finished with nine sacks and two forced fumbles for the Browns last season while playing opposite All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett, who, like Clowney, also was a former No. 1 overall draft pick.

Clowney's agreement to re-sign with the Browns was first reported by Cleveland.com.

Clowney, 29, signed with the Browns last April on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, which included $750,000 in sack bonuses.

Before last season, he had battled injuries throughout his career. Clowney struggled in 2020 with the Tennessee Titans, finishing without a sack in eight games before suffering a season-ending knee injury, which required surgery.

This past season, however, Clowney largely stayed healthy, playing 14 games. He finished strong, getting two sacks and a forced fumble in Cleveland's regular-season finale. Afterward, Clowney expressed an interest in returning to Cleveland, but added that he wanted to capitalize financially off the banner year.

"You play at a high level," he said, "you want to get paid."

The Houston Texans made Clowney the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, he has 41 sacks in eight seasons.

ESPN's Jake Trotter and Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.