Quarterback Kyler Murray will not be at the Arizona Cardinals' organized activities this week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

All continues to remain quiet on his contract front, for now, the sources said.

Attendance for organized team activities is voluntary. The Cardinals will have a mandatory minicamp from June 14-16.

The Cardinals exercised the fifth-year option on Murray's contract last month, guaranteeing Murray a salary of about $29 million in 2023. Murray, however, has been seeking a long-term contract extension. In February, Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, posted a letter on Twitter that explained how a detailed contract proposal was sent to the team.

Last month, general manager Steve Keim said there was "zero chance" he would trade Murray and noted that other third-year quarterbacks who have signed extensions, such as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, received their deals in the summer.

"Nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback," Keim said.

Murray, himself, tweeted in April that, "I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home," in response to comments by former Cardinals Patrick Peterson and Chase Edmonds on the "All Things Covered" podcast that they believed Murray would seek an exit from the franchise because of the team's culture.

Murray, 24, was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after the 2019 season and is a two-time Pro Bowler. He led the Cardinals to improved win totals in each of his three seasons and guided Arizona to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2015.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.