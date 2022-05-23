The Arizona Cardinals will be featured this season on HBO's "Hard Knocks In Season," the NFL announced Monday.

It's the second time the Cardinals will be part of an in-season docuseries. They were part of Amazon's "All or Nothing" series during the 2015 season. This will be the first appearance for the Cardinals on the "Hard Knocks" franchise.

The series will debut in November and will document the Cardinals' season in all-access style.

The "Hard Knocks In Season" series debuted last year with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Detroit Lions will be featured on the preseason edition of "Hard Knocks," which is scheduled to premiere in August.