Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when he was struck by a dump truck on I-595 in Florida and killed on April 9, according to a toxicology report released by the office of the Broward County Medical Examiner on Monday.

According to the toxicology report, two separate samples taken from Haskins' body had alcohol levels of .20 and .24, both of which are above the legal limit in Florida of .08. According to the report, Haskins also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, drugs that are used by medical professionals as anesthetics but that also have been known to be used recreationally.

The medical examiner ruled Haskins' cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death as an accident.

The medical examiner's investigation report stated that when Haskins' car was found on the side of the highway, a "female companion" was in the vehicle and told the Florida Highway Patrol that Haskins had left the vehicle to try to find gas. The woman's relationship to Haskins was not known, according to the report.

According to 911 audio released in April, Haskins' wife told a 911 dispatcher that the quarterback was walking to get gas on the morning he was struck and killed. Kalabrya Haskins told the 911 dispatcher that her husband called her early April 9 and told her he was getting out of his vehicle to get gas and that he would call her back when he returned to the car. When she didn't hear back, she called 911 and requested that dispatch check on him.

Haskins, 24, was in Florida that weekend to train with Pittsburgh Steelers teammates. According to the investigation report, a Steelers official told the medical examiner's office that the night before his death, Haskins went to dinner with a cousin or friend, whose name was "Joey," and then later went to a nightclub, "possibly in Miami."

"They drank heavily and at some point, they got into a fight, separating," the report states.

A final crash report released by the Florida Highway Patrol in April said Haskins was walking on the westbound side of I-595 when he entered into the travel lanes and into the path of the dump truck, which was traveling in the center lane. The front left of the dump truck struck Haskins.

The report concluded that Haskins was improperly in the roadway, and the driver of the dump truck wasn't found to have taken any actions that contributed to the accident, based on the judgment of the investigation officer. Haskins was also struck by a second car traveling beside the dump truck that took evasive maneuvers to avoid him, but partially hit him on its right side undercarriage, according to the report.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.