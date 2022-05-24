The NFL scouting combine will remain in Indianapolis in 2023 and 2024, the league announced Tuesday from its spring meeting.

This marked the first time that the combine host was put up to a bid, a process that the NFL has used for the Super Bowl and the NFL draft. Proposals were due to the NFL by April, and Indianapolis was awarded the event for the next two years.

"After close review by our internal team, the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee, and the National Invitational Camp staff, Indianapolis remains the best city to host and grow the NFL Combine in 2023 and 2024," Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's executive vice president of club business and league events, said in a statement. "Indy's vision brings together its long legacy of successfully hosting the Combine and executing the evaluation process, with an exciting focus on innovating and further growing the event from a fan and media perspective."

The NFL did not disclose which other cities submitted to host the combine.

"Indy is a city built to host major sporting events, and I'm proud the Combine will continue to stay in our city," Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, said in a statement.

Indianapolis' successful bid includes a new fan experience outside Lucas Oil Stadium and a legacy program that is focused on mental health, led by Irsay's "Kicking the Stigma" program.

Indianapolis has hosted the scouting combine since 1987. The 2023 combine is scheduled for Feb. 28 through March 6, while the 2024 combine will take place Feb. 27 to March 4.