NFL owners are discussing the future of the Pro Bowl at this week's league meetings, a source confirmed to ESPN after multiple media outlets reported the news.

The league has spoken to players and NFL teams and is now exploring alternatives to the weeklong Pro Bowl celebration, which could include the elimination of the traditional tackle game, the source said.

No vote is needed to approve a change. The NFL, while exploring this with players and television partners, hopes to have a decision this summer.

The annual all-star game, broadcast on ESPN, has suffered in recent years due to players backing out and the lack of competition over injury concerns.

The NFL has played a traditional Pro Bowl game in some fashion since 1938. Festivities surround the game, including dodgeball, throwing competitions and skills challenges in the past.