The Baltimore Ravens reached a one-year deal with cornerback Kyle Fuller on Tuesday, bringing home the Baltimore native while continuing to upgrade their secondary.

Fuller provides experienced depth behind Pro Bowl cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, both of whom are coming off season-ending injuries. Last season, Baltimore allowed the most passing yards (4,986) and gave up a franchise-worst 31 touchdown passes.

Before adding Fuller, the top backups behind Humphrey and Peters were rookie fourth-round picks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams.

Fuller, 30, had a bit of a roller-coaster year with the Denver Broncos in 2021 but exited the season believing he still had plenty of quality football left in him. He had signed a prove-it, one-year $9.5 million deal a year ago after he was released by the Chicago Bears.

He opened the season as one of the team's starters at cornerback, but he struggled almost immediately, and rookie Pat Surtain II soon supplanted him in the lineup. Fuller did not play in four of the last 11 games of the season.

Some of it was also bad timing for Fuller as Surtain, who was the Broncos' first-round pick last April, showed early in training camp it wouldn't be long until he was in the starting lineup. Surtain became a starter in Week 2.

Fuller didn't return to the lineup as a regular until injuries to Surtain and Bryce Callahan forced him into the slot corner role, something he had not done in his NFL career. Then-coach Vic Fangio consistently praised Fuller's willingness to play in that role down the stretch, "especially since he's never done it before in the NFL."

Fuller, who has been selected to two Pro Bowls, had 15 interceptions in his first four seasons in the league, including a league-leading seven in 2018 when he was named a first-team All-Pro, but has had four in the last three seasons combined, including none this past season.

