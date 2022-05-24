Tom Brady taking BP while Gronk shags fly balls sparks response from Mike Trout

What does Brady's Fox deal say about how long he will play? (1:18)

In the trajectory of Tom Brady's year, seeing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback -- who was chosen by the Montreal Expos with the 507th overall pick in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB draft -- show off his skills on the baseball diamond is pretty tame stuff.

In the wake of the whole retiring, unretiring and sharing his post-playing-days career plan saga, it would take TB12 announcing he's going full Michael Jordan joining the Chicago White Sox organization circa 1993 to rattle us.

Nevertheless, seeing the 44-year-old show off his left-handed "hitting catcher" chops as his faithful teammate Rob Gronkowski plays outfield was entertaining.

Before stepping up to the plate, Brady was asked when he last hit, to which he responded, "It's been a long f---ing time," then added, "Not good when someone makes an excuse before they start."

Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table... pic.twitter.com/uloP04RjHX — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 24, 2022

Brady flexing that he's still got some power behind that swing while Gronk recorded an out was enough to draw a reaction from Los Angeles Angels center fielder and three-time American League MVP Mike Trout.

👀 — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) May 24, 2022

Eyes emoji, indeed.

If news ever breaks that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is taking his talents to MLB to team up with Trout in pursuit of a World Series ring, just remember we manifested it here first.