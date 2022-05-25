PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to name Omar Khan as their next general manager, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After interviewing more than a dozen candidates for the general manager position, the Steelers selected Khan, who has been with the organization for more than two decades. He started with the Steelers as a football operations coordinator in 2001 and was promoted to director of football administration in 2011. He spent the past six seasons as the vice president of football and business administration. In that role, he was responsible for managing the Steelers' salary cap.

Khan was considered a favorite during the exhaustive search that also included interviews with Brandon Hunt, the Steelers' director of pro scouting. Outgoing general manager Kevin Colbert announced he was stepping down following the 2021 season, but he left open the possibility to stay on in an advisory role after more than two decades with the Steelers.

The Steelers, meanwhile, have also hired Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Weidl as their assistant GM, a source told ESPN's Tim MacMahon, confirming a report by NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.