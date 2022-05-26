Patrick Mahomes discusses how the offense will have to involve everyone in the absence of Tyreek Hill. (0:54)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After a couple of days of offseason practice, sessions that saw him feed the ball to many different receivers, Patrick Mahomes was confident in predicting a different type of offense for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"That's what you're going to see with this offense this year,'' Mahomes said Thursday. "It's going to be everybody. It's not all going to be one guy. Obviously [Travis Kelce] is still going to get a lot of completions, a lot of yards but the whole receiving room is going to have big days and that can be something we use to our advantage.''

"It's a very deep receiving room. It's hard to tell which guys are going to make it because we've got so many good receivers. That's what you want. You want that competition. You want guys competing every single day to make the roster because they're going to help us in the end.''

Mahomes went to either Kelce or wide receiver Tyreek Hill for 45% of his completions and 50% of his yards and touchdowns in his four years as a starter. But the Chiefs overhauled their receiving group this year, trading Hill to the Miami Dolphins, signing free agents JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, drafting Skyy Moore in the second round and signing Justyn Ross as an undrafted free agent.

Mahomes assembled many of his receiving teammates in Texas for workouts and throwing sessions. Most Chiefs receivers attended the four weeks of work.

"I think we got some chemistry in ... working out with them, throwing with them, we'd go to lunch, we'd go to dinner, stuff like that,'' Mahomes said. "You kind of build chemistry.

"I think it's translated. So far in the practices we've had we feel like we're on the same page ... and we're going to keep building on that.''

Ross went undrafted after missing one season at Clemson because of a congenital spine condition. But he caught Mahomes' attention at practice this week, particularly because of a one-handed grab the Chiefs posted to their Twitter account.

"You see the talent,'' Mahomes said of Ross. "People saw the catch on Twitter. It's just the way he catches the football out of the air. He snatches it. There are no drops. Now it's about him learning the NFL offense.

"The more and more reps he gets, I can only imagine how good he's going to be because of the talent he possesses.''