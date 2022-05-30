Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident early Monday morning, his agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed to ESPN.

"We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time," Overstreet said in a statement to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Gladney, 25, signed with the Cardinals in March after a jury found him not guilty on a felony assault charge.

He was a first-round pick out of TCU in 2020 by the Minnesota Vikings, who released him last August after he was indicted on a charge of assault involving a former girlfriend in April 2021.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, Gladney's former TCU teammate, tweeted: "Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man... ain't too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please."

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.