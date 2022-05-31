ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Arapahoe County (Colorado) district attorney's office has filed a motion to dismiss all charges against Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was arrested earlier this month on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

A hearing in the case had previously been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but the hearing was vacated as part of the district attorney's motion. A judge must still formally dismiss the charges, but that is expected after the district attorney's decision.

Jeudy's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, told ESPN: "After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed.''

Jeudy, 23, was arrested May 12 and initially charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer -- a misdemeanor. Jeudy spent a night in Arapahoe County jail, per Colorado law, and was later released on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond and was allowed to have contact with the victim in the case, who is the mother of his 1-month-old child.

At the time Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown said no physical contact was made during the incident: "It solely involved property and there was no damage to property.''

Per Colorado law, the domestic violence enhancer was added to the charge because the incident involved the property of the mother of Jeudy's daughter. Also, per Colorado law, those charged with domestic violence or with a domestic violence enhancer are held without bond until they appear before a judge.

Brown said that Jeudy prevented the woman from retrieving several items, including the woman's wallet, medical information for the child and a car seat. Jeudy told police the woman had taken one of his phones. In a court hearing the day after the incident, the woman told a judge she did not want charges to be filed.

The Broncos are currently in their offseason program, and Jeudy has been a regular attendee. Jeudy was the Broncos' first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

He missed six games this past season with an ankle injury and finished with 38 receptions for 467 yards and no touchdowns.