NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The acclimation process for Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks has gotten off to a slow start during his debut with his new team. Burks offered somewhat of an explanation when he spoke on Tuesday for the first time since his introductory news conference.

"I'm just getting adjusted to it," Burks said. "Every player comes into situations differently. I'm just attacking it every day that I can. I'm just taking it one day at a time and everything else will take care of itself. Everybody is going to have setbacks. It's just how you come back and attack it."

Burks was visibly laboring during his first practice of rookie minicamp last month and was unable to finish. He was spotted using an inhaler and had ice on his neck to cool him off before returning to practice briefly.

When asked about the inhaler, Burks deferred to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel declined to comment on the inhaler but said that Burks has gotten better each day that he's been with them.

Burks made it through practice on Tuesday without any issues. The Titans drafted Burks with the pick (No. 18 overall) that was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for A.J. Brown.

Veteran receiver Robert Woods identified Brown as the player he'd compete with when he initially was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Titans. Now he looks at Burks and the remaining receivers on the roster as a way to push himself to be better.

"I know I'm a veteran and he's a rookie, but it's like, I need him to compete with me so I can better myself," Woods said. "This is the highest level of football. It's not going to be easy for any rookie to pick up. Everybody is going to be challenged, but he's a great player, a great athlete, and we're going to need a lot from him this season."