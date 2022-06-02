FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Three standouts from the New York Jets' last playoff team in 2010 -- D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold and Darrelle Revis -- will be inducted into the team's ring of honor during separate halftime ceremonies this season, the team announced Thursday.

Revis was the most decorated of the trio. A three-time All-Pro cornerback in New York (2009-11) who is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023, Revis was widely regarded as one of the top defensive players in franchise history.

Mangold and Ferguson, known by fans as Nick & Brick, were enormously popular because they played their entire careers with the Jets. In 2006, they became the first pair of offensive linemen drafted in the first round by the same team since 1975.

The unusual move, combined with the drafting of Revis in the first round in 2007, paid dividends as the Jets made the playoffs in 2006, 2009 and 2010 -- their last run of prosperity.

Ferguson, a stalwart at left tackle, was best known for his durability. In 10 seasons, he never missed a game. In fact, he missed only one snap, when he was moved on a gadget play at the end of the 2008 season. Mangold, who anchored the line at center, was a two-time All-Pro selection and a seven-time Pro Bowler.

"This is awesome and amazing since it's with two of my guys," Mangold said, according to the Jets' official website. "Revis, it was outstanding just being on the team with you. Your presence was amazing. To share this honor with you is awesome. Brick, we started this together back in Mobile, Alabama [at the Senior Bowl], and now we close it up together. That's very special to me and something that is an awesome thing."

Mangold, Ferguson and Revis will be the 17th, 18th and 19th players in the ring of honor, which debuted in 2010.