Jeff Darlington shares his expectations about Deebo Samuel's and Jimmy Garoppolo's futures with the 49ers. (1:27)

Do Deebo and Jimmy G still have a future with the 49ers? (1:27)

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to attend the team's mandatory minicamp, which starts Tuesday, despite his recent request to be traded, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Samuel skipped the voluntary portion of San Francisco's offseason program after publicly acknowledging his trade request in April, amid his hope for a lucrative long-term contract.

Samuel declined to offer specific reasons for requesting the trade but acknowledged that he has informed the Niners of his desire to leave.

The 49ers have stated on numerous occasions that they do not plan to trade Samuel, and coach Kyle Shanahan said last month that he hopes the organization "will get the best thing for the Niners, best thing for Deebo."

Samuel's trade request came at a time when the salaries for wide receivers have skyrocketed. The Raiders gave Davante Adams $28.5 million per season on an extension after trading for him, and the Dolphins signed Tyreek Hill to a deal averaging $30 million per season one week later after acquiring him from the Chiefs.

Buffalo's Stefon Diggs and Philadelphia's A.J. Brown also received lucrative deals this offseason.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.