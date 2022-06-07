NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The mystery surrounding the setback that Tennessee Titans' first-round pick Treylon Burks has been dealing with since rookie minicamp gained some clarity Tuesday.

"It's unfortunate," Titans wide receiver coach Rob Moore said before the team took the field for OTAs. "Some of the things he's dealing with are out of his control. The kid has asthma."

Burks was unable to make it through his first practice of rookie minicamp. He was spotted using an inhaler and had ice on his neck to cool him off before returning to practice briefly.

The rookie receiver continued to practice over the past two weeks but was not on the field for practice on Tuesday. Titans coach Mike Vrabel didn't say whether the absence was related to asthma, simply saying that Burks was "unavailable."

Vrabel indicated that the Titans were aware of Burks' asthma before they selected him with the No. 18 overall pick in April and the coach feels confident that Burks will be able to work through it as they prepare for the season.

Tennessee used one of the two picks they acquired for A.J. Brown to select Burks. The Titans are relying on Burks to play a crucial role in their offense.

"He understands what the expectations are," Moore said. "I'm excited about Treylon and what he's going to be able to bring to this football team. He just has to get himself healthy and show everybody out here on the field what he's capable of."