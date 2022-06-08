The Denver Broncos have entered a purchase and sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family ownership group, the sides announced Tuesday night.

Terms of the agreement, which will transfer the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust to the group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, were not announced.

The NFL's finance committee and the league's owners will need to approve the sale. Twenty-four yes votes from owners are needed for approval.

"We are thrilled to be selected to move forward with the purchase of the Denver Broncos," Rob Walton said in a statement.