The Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow have agreed to a two-year, $32 million extension with $21 million guaranteed, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Renfrow was in line for a new deal after catching 103 passes in 2021, the second-highest single-season total by a receiver in franchise history behind the 104 receptions Hall of Famer Tim Brown had in 1997. Renfrow also caught 9 touchdown passes last season.

Over his career, Renfrow has caught 208 passes for 2,299 yards with 15 touchdowns.

Renfrow, a fifth-round find out of Clemson by the Raiders in 2019, was set to play out the final year of his rookie contract, earning $2.54 million in base salary.

The extension is third this offseason handed out by the Raiders to their homegrown talent, following deals to QB Derek Carr and defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Renfrow figures to continue to work out of the slot with Davante Adams, acquired by the Raiders in a blockbuster trade on March 18 after eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, taking over as the No. 1 receiver in the offense.

Renfrow's extension was first reported by the NFL Network.