ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin won't report to the mandatory three-day minicamp this week as discussions on a contract extension continue, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN.

McLaurin attended workouts earlier in the spring, but skipped the voluntary OTA sessions that took place over the past three weeks. McLaurin's rookie contract expires after the season. He's seeking a new deal in line with what other top receivers have received this offseason.

After trading for A.J. Brown on the first night of the 2022 draft, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Brown to a four-year extension worth $25 million per season. The Tennessee Titans had drafted Brown one round ahead of McLaurin in the 2019 draft. McLaurin's base salary is $2.79 million this season.

Other wide receivers picked in the 2019 draft, such as DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel, also are seeking contract extensions but took different approaches with their teams' minicamps last week. Metcalf skipped the Seattle Seahawks' mandatory minicamp last week while Samuel, who requested a trade earlier this offseason, attended the San Francisco 49ers' minicamp.

Washington had hoped McLaurin would attend given his role as a team leader, even if he wasn't going to work out. The Commanders also want him to develop a relationship with new quarterback Carson Wentz, whom he has not yet worked out with on the field.

A player who misses all three days of minicamp will be fined a total of $93,085.

McLaurin, 26, enjoyed another productive season in 2021 despite Washington's inconsistency at quarterback. He finished with 1,053 yards -- his second straight 1,000-yard season -- and five touchdowns on 77 receptions.

Washington has maintained optimism all along in its ability to retain McLaurin. Last year, the team signed defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to an extension and announced it right before training camp opened in late July. Washington has pointed to a similar timetable with McLaurin, though the receiver market went in a direction this offseason that few anticipated.

Like Allen, McLaurin is a key face of the franchise and was prominently featured in promotional material for the season and after they changed their name to the Commanders. One source said last week that McLaurin has maintained contact with team officials about what he wanted.

To help McLaurin -- and the offense -- Washington drafted receiver Jahan Dotson in the first round. The Commanders also have Curtis Samuel, coming off season-long soft tissue injuries in 2021, and tight end Logan Thomas, coming off a torn ACL, and running back J.D. McKissic among others to help the passing game.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.