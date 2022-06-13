Running back Jerick McKinnon is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Besides McKinnon, the Chiefs' depth chart includes starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire; Ronald Jones II, who signed with Kansas City as a free agent this offseason; veteran Derrick Gore and Isaih Pacheco, who was picked in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

Darrel Williams, who led the Chiefs in rushing last season with 558 yards while competing for carries with Edwards-Helaire and Gore, signed with the Arizona Cardinals last month.

McKinnon, 30, joined the Chiefs as a free agent last season. He played mostly on special teams during the regular season but emerged on offense during the playoffs, when he led the Chiefs with 150 rushing yards and was third on the team and first among running backs with 14 receptions for 165 yards.

McKinnon spent his first four NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he rushed for more than 500 yards in a season three times.

He left in 2018 to sign as a free agent with the San Francisco 49ers but didn't play his first two seasons there because of a torn ACL. In 2020, he returned to rush for 319 yards and catch 33 passes.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.