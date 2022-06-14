        <
          NFL mandatory minicamps 2022 -- Browns QB Deshaun Watson speaks; Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Dalton Schultz practice

          play
          Deshaun Watson attempts to clarify 'no regrets' statement from March (0:57)

          Deshaun Watson attempts to clarify his original statement to the media in March that he had "no regrets" about anything he did during his massage sessions. (0:57)

          2:36 PM ET

            Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talked to the media, players such as Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson showed up to work, and the Washington Commanders continued to navigate the fallout from defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's comments on the Jan. 6 insurrection as minicamps got into full swing on Tuesday.

            This week is the busiest of the minicamp season, as 17 teams are working out starting on Tuesday. Last week saw 12 teams participate in minicamps, with the Miami Dolphins going earlier and the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles choosing not to have mandatory minicamps.

            Here are some snapshots, many from ESPN's NFL Nation reporters who are on the scene at this week's activities, from Tuesday's minicamps:

            Top news of the day

            Deshaun Watson reiterates innocence, regrets impact of lawsuits on Browns, family
            Watson reiterated Tuesday that he is innocent of the numerous allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions that have been made against him. Yet while the Browns' quarterback said once again that he has no regrets about any of his actions, he admitted that he does regret the impact that the allegations have had on the people around him.

            Kliff Kingsbury 'praying' for new Kyler Murray contract by training camp
            Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury wants quarterback Kyler Murray's contract situation to be resolved before the team reunites for training camp late next month. "I'm praying before training camp," Kingsbury said Tuesday after the first day of Arizona's minicamp. If Murray, who was on the field for Tuesday's practice, doesn't receive an extension or a new deal by then, Kingsbury cast some doubt on the quarterback reporting on the first day of training camp.

            Dalton Schultz reports to Cowboys camp
            After skipping the final week of voluntary organized team activities, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz has shown up for this week's mandatory minicamp, sources confirmed. Had Schultz skipped the minicamp, he would have been subject to fines totaling more than $95,000 over the three days.

            Ron Rivera says Jack Del Rio apology to Commanders was 'well-received'
            Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio apologized in front of the team Tuesday for controversial comments he made last week, in which he referred to the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as a "dustup." Washington coach Ron Rivera said Del Rio's apology was "well-received" and added that his coordinator has met with several players to discuss his comments.

            More NFL headlines:

            Best videos

            Dak jokes about attempting more run plays

            Dak Prescott explains how his surgically repaired ankle is feeling.

            Quotes of the day

            "I can't control that. I did everything they asked me to do. I've answered every question truthfully that the NFL has asked me. I spent hours with the people they brought down. That's all I can do, is be honest and tell them what happened. They have a job and so I have to respect that. And that's what we want to do, is cooperate. They have to make a decision that's best for the league." Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, on his impending off-the-field issues
            "All our thoughts and prayers are with Kim and the Pegula family. They've done so much for me, my family, our team and the city of Buffalo. We collectively offer our prayers, support and privacy they need during this time."" Bills coach Sean McDermott, on the health status of co-owner Kim Pegula.
            "It definitely was tough. We all expected to do more and play a lot better. A loss like that always hurts. It definitely fueled me in the offseason. All you can do is let it fuel you and get ready for the next one. I get motivated by anything. That definitely motivated me. The doubters or whatever they may be. We're going to see." Titans running back Derrick Henry, on dealing with last season's playoff loss

