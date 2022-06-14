Deshaun Watson attempts to clarify his original statement to the media in March that he had "no regrets" about anything he did during his massage sessions. (0:57)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talked to the media, players such as Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson showed up to work, and the Washington Commanders continued to navigate the fallout from defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's comments on the Jan. 6 insurrection as minicamps got into full swing on Tuesday.

This week is the busiest of the minicamp season, as 17 teams are working out starting on Tuesday. Last week saw 12 teams participate in minicamps, with the Miami Dolphins going earlier and the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles choosing not to have mandatory minicamps.

Here are some snapshots, many from ESPN's NFL Nation reporters who are on the scene at this week's activities, from Tuesday's minicamps:

Top news of the day

Deshaun Watson reiterates innocence, regrets impact of lawsuits on Browns, family

Watson reiterated Tuesday that he is innocent of the numerous allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions that have been made against him. Yet while the Browns' quarterback said once again that he has no regrets about any of his actions, he admitted that he does regret the impact that the allegations have had on the people around him.

Kliff Kingsbury 'praying' for new Kyler Murray contract by training camp

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury wants quarterback Kyler Murray's contract situation to be resolved before the team reunites for training camp late next month. "I'm praying before training camp," Kingsbury said Tuesday after the first day of Arizona's minicamp. If Murray, who was on the field for Tuesday's practice, doesn't receive an extension or a new deal by then, Kingsbury cast some doubt on the quarterback reporting on the first day of training camp.

Dalton Schultz reports to Cowboys camp

After skipping the final week of voluntary organized team activities, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz has shown up for this week's mandatory minicamp, sources confirmed. Had Schultz skipped the minicamp, he would have been subject to fines totaling more than $95,000 over the three days.

Ron Rivera says Jack Del Rio apology to Commanders was 'well-received'

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio apologized in front of the team Tuesday for controversial comments he made last week, in which he referred to the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as a "dustup." Washington coach Ron Rivera said Del Rio's apology was "well-received" and added that his coordinator has met with several players to discuss his comments.

play 0:41 Dak jokes about attempting more run plays Dak Prescott explains how his surgically repaired ankle is feeling.

DeAndre Hopkins looks to be running without issue six months after tearing his MCL. pic.twitter.com/zW4Tiy3VHc — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) June 14, 2022

Lamar Jackson is on the field for the start of Ravens mandatory minicamp pic.twitter.com/1bxofToV6g — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) June 14, 2022

Derrick Henry on the report that #Titans are open to a possible extension. pic.twitter.com/X275U2Yqe9 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) June 14, 2022

Ready to see this on Sundays 🙌 pic.twitter.com/c52Vhzs2Xg — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 14, 2022

Rookie RB Breece Hall, who figures to have a prominent role, is a "fluid mover," per OC Mike LaFleur. #Jets pic.twitter.com/8EAyuZDQtk — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 14, 2022

"We gotta turn those into six points!"



DBs Coach Christian Parker was on the 🎙 for Day 1 of minicamp: pic.twitter.com/efyqwWDHCm — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 14, 2022

Bills just wrapped their first minicamp practice of 2022. Full attendance, as Sean McDermott said.



Safety Jordan Poyer participated throughout, taking part in individual and team drills. pic.twitter.com/VybJu4W5KA — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 14, 2022

Quotes of the day

"I can't control that. I did everything they asked me to do. I've answered every question truthfully that the NFL has asked me. I spent hours with the people they brought down. That's all I can do, is be honest and tell them what happened. They have a job and so I have to respect that. And that's what we want to do, is cooperate. They have to make a decision that's best for the league." Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, on his impending off-the-field issues

"All our thoughts and prayers are with Kim and the Pegula family. They've done so much for me, my family, our team and the city of Buffalo. We collectively offer our prayers, support and privacy they need during this time."" Bills coach Sean McDermott, on the health status of co-owner Kim Pegula.

"It definitely was tough. We all expected to do more and play a lot better. A loss like that always hurts. It definitely fueled me in the offseason. All you can do is let it fuel you and get ready for the next one. I get motivated by anything. That definitely motivated me. The doubters or whatever they may be. We're going to see." Titans running back Derrick Henry, on dealing with last season's playoff loss

Best photos

QB1 is at minicamp. pic.twitter.com/HeHHdOaFfX — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) June 14, 2022

No big deal, just 200 career TDs and nearly 25,000 yards from scrimmage among this trio of RBs at Saints camp (Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara and tryout hopeful David Johnson from left to right). pic.twitter.com/Bh4xga8KUv — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) June 14, 2022