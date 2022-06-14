FRISCO, Texas -- After skipping the final week of voluntary organized team activities, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz has shown up for this week's mandatory minicamp, sources confirmed.

Had Schultz skipped the minicamp, he would have been subject to fines totaling more than $95,000 over the three days.

Schultz, 25, informed the Cowboys he would not be at the OTAs with the hope of jump-starting negotiations on a long-term deal. The Cowboys placed the $10.9 million franchise tag on Schultz at the start of the offseason, and while talks have picked up recently, a deal is not considered close. If the sides are unable to reach an agreement by July 15, Schultz will have to play the season on the tag.

Over the past two seasons, Schultz has caught 141 passes, including 78 for 808 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He joined Jason Witten as the only tight end in franchise history with at least 75 catches, 800 yards and eight touchdowns in a season.

Since 2017, the Cowboys have used the franchise tag five times on three players (DeMarcus Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Schultz). Lawrence (2018) and Prescott (2020) played the first season on the franchise tag but were able to reach long-term agreements after the team used the tag on them a second time.