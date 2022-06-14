Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is undergoing treatment for undisclosed heath issues.

The Pegula family issued a statement Tuesday saying, "Kim is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues. We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side. We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy."

Pegula, 53, is president and CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment. She oversees the business operations of the Bills and Sabres and is the first woman president of both an NFL and NHL team.

Kim and Terry Pegula, 71, purchased the Bills in 2014 after becoming owners of the Sabres in 2011.

Kim Pegula has been a public advocate for increasing diversity in the NFL and NHL, and she sits on the NFL's workplace diversity committee. Pegula also serves on the NFL's Super Bowl and major events advisory committee, business ventures committee and NFL foundation committee.

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Pegula was adopted at 5 years old by a Canadian family based in Fairport, New York, east of Rochester. She later attended Houghton College, living all her early life in western New York.

The Pegulas also own the National Lacrosse League's Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks and the AHL's Rochester Americans. An agreement was reached this year on a new $1.4 billion stadium that will keep the Bills in Orchard Park, New York, for the foreseeable future with a 30-year lease.

Alongside commissioner Roger Goodell, the Pegulas visited the site of the racist shooting that killed 10 people in an East Buffalo supermarket last month.

The Pegulas have five children: Jessica, Kelly, Matthew, Michael and Laura.

The family did not provide any further details about Kim Pegula's condition, and neither team has provided further comments.

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.