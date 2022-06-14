Stephen A. Smith and Chris Russo disagree on whether Kyler Murray still needs to prove himself for a bigger contract. (3:09)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury wants quarterback Kyler Murray's contract situation to be resolved before the team reunites for training camp late next month.

"I'm praying before training camp," Kingsbury said Tuesday after the first day of Arizona's minicamp.

If Murray, who was on the field for Tuesday's practice, doesn't receive an extension or a new deal by then, Kingsbury cast some doubt on the quarterback reporting on the first day of training camp.

"I'm not sure," Kingsbury said of Murray showing up for camp without a new deal. "That'd be a Kyler question. But I, just personally -- I'm being selfish here -- would love for him to be there the first day of training camp."

Murray is set to earn $5.5 million this season and $29.7 million next year after his fifth-year option was picked up for 2023. However, Murray wants a new deal that is on par with the contracts of some of the top-tier quarterbacks such as the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson and Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott.

Whenever the deal is reached, Kingsbury expects it to set a franchise record. Kingsbury reiterated Tuesday that Murray is the "leader of this franchise," a sentiment he has been saying since Murray was drafted in 2019.

"We're about to make him, I'm sure, the highest-paid player in this franchise's history and so he understands what comes with that," Kingsbury said. "The guys know what he can be at his best, and anytime we can get the whole band out there, things pick up."

The only player missing from the mandatory practice Tuesday was veteran center Rodney Hudson.

Hudson's absence was unexcused, Kingsbury added, but the coach said he couldn't elaborate.

"We're working through something with him," Kingsbury said. "As soon as we know, we'll have that update."

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stretched with the team at the start of practice without a knee brace after tearing his MCL in December. He appeared to jog and go through drills without much issue.

"He's close," Kingsbury said. "We're being really cautious, obviously, with him not playing the first six weeks."