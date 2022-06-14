COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers opened mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, but coach Brandon Staley opted to play it safe with All-Pro safety Derwin James, who underwent surgery on his left labrum in February.

The fourth-year pro was held out of competitive action.

"Derwin didn't participate in any of the seven-on-seven this spring because of him coming off the labrum surgery," Staley said Tuesday. "We wanted to make sure he stayed out of the competitive seven-on-seven. He did all the individual work ... he was in all our 11-on-11 team stuff."

Eleven-on-eleven drills were held at a jog-through speed.

"It was more just precautionary in nature and if you know anything about Derwin, it killed him that he wasn't out there, for sure," Staley said.

In 15 games last season, James intercepted two passes, had five pass deflections and three forced fumbles.

He was sidelined for two games in December as he dealt with a hamstring injury.

Coming out of a Week 3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, James was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, but played the following game in a Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

James underwent the surgery on his labrum after participating in his second Pro Bowl, where he intercepted a pass thrown by quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Chargers are scheduled to conclude their offseason program on Wednesday.