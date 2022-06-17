        <
          Highest-paid NFL players: Tracking most money guaranteed, per year at every position

          ESPN staff

          Who are the NFL's highest-paid players at every position? Many stars have scored big paydays in 2022 and reset the market, but there are a few whose deals from previous years have carried over as the peak for their positions.

          Just this month, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick got a four-year extension from the Pittsburgh Steelers that pays him $18.4 million per year, while Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald obliterated the defensive tackle market, getting $31.6 million over the next three years. The Rams also gave Cooper Kupp a contract extension, which included $75 million guaranteed, edging out the guarantees on the new deal Tyreek Hill got when he was traded to the Miami Dolphins in May ($72.2 million).

          We tracked the best-paid players at 16 different positions -- including long-snapper -- and will keep the numbers updated as more records get broken. To get the full picture on the top earners in this league, we sorted positions by two categories, which in a few cases has the same player at No. 1:

          • Three-year average (APY)

          • Total guaranteed money

          Salary information courtesy of Roster Management System.

          Let's start with the highest-paid quarterbacks, including two massive contracts signed this offseason:

          Jump to:
          QB | RB | WR | TE
          OL | EDGE | DT | LB
          CB | S | K | LS | P

          Quarterback

          Highest three-year APY:

          1. Aaron Rodgers, $50.2 million

          Signed: March 2022 (contract ends in 2026)

          2. Deshaun Watson (CLE), $46 million
          3. Josh Allen (BUF), $45.9 million

          Total guaranteed money:

          1. Deshaun Watson, $230 million

          Signed: March 2022 (contract ends in 2026)

          2. Aaron Rodgers (GB), $150.6 million
          3. Josh Allen (BUF), $150 million

          Running back

          Highest three-year APY:

          1. Christian McCaffrey, $17.2 million

          Signed: April 2020 (contract ends in 2025)

          2. Ezekiel Elliott (DAL), $16 million
          3. Alvin Kamara (NO), $12.7 million

          Total guaranteed money:

          1. Ezekiel Elliott, $50.05 million

          Signed: September 2019 (contract ends in 2026)

          2. Christian McCaffrey (CAR), $36.3 million
          3. Alvin Kamara (NO), $34.3 million

          Wide receiver

          Highest three-year APY:

          1. Cooper Kupp, $26.7 million

          Signed: June 2022 (contract ends in 2026)

          2. Stefon Diggs (BUF), 26.2 million
          3. Tyreek Hill (MIA): $25 million

          Total guaranteed money:

          1. Cooper Kupp, $75 million

          Signed: June 2022 (contract ends in 2026)

          2. Tyreek Hill (MIA), $72.2 million
          3. Stefon Diggs (BUF), $70 million

          Tight end

          Highest three-year APY:

          1. George Kittle, $15.3 million

          Signed: August 2020 (contract ends in 2026)

          2. Mark Andrews (BAL), $15.06 million
          3. Dallas Goedert (PHI), $14.2 million

          Total guaranteed money:

          1. George Kittle, $40 million

          Signed: August 2020 (contract ends in 2026)

          2. Mark Andrews (BAL), $37.6 million
          3. Dallas Goedert (PHI), $34.8 million

          Offensive line

          Highest three-year APY:

          1. David Bakhtiari, $23.5 million

          Signed: November 2020 (contract ends in 2024)

          2. Laremy Tunsil (HOU), $22 million
          3. Ronnie Stanley (BAL), $21.2 million

          Total guaranteed money:

          1. Ronnie Stanley, $64.1 million

          Signed: October 2020 (contract ends in 2025)

          2. Ryan Ramczyk (NO), $60.2 million
          3. Lane Johnson (PHI), $54.5 million

          Cornerback

          Highest three-year APY:

          1. Jaire Alexander, $21.7 million

          Signed: May 2022 (contract ends in 2026)

          2. Jalen Ramsey (LAR), $20.6 million
          3. Denzel Ward (CLE), $20.2 million

          Total guaranteed money:

          1. Denzel Ward, $71.25 million

          Signed: April 2022 (contract ends in 2027)

          2. Jalen Ramsey (LAR), $71.2 million
          3. Marlon Humphrey (BAL), $66.9 million

          Edge rusher

          Highest three-year APY:

          1. T.J. Watt, $30.5 million

          Signed: September 2021 (contract ends in 2025)

          2. Joey Bosa (LAC), $29.2 million
          3. Myles Garrett (CLE), $26.7 million

          Total guaranteed money:

          1. Joey Bosa, $102 million

          Signed: July 2020 (contract ends in 2025)

          2. Myles Garrett (CLE), $100 million
          3. Khalil Mack (LAC), $90 million

          Defensive tackle

          Highest three-year APY:

          1. Aaron Donald, $31.6 million

          Signed: June 2022 (contract ends in 2025)

          2. DeForest Buckner (IND), $21.2 million
          3. Jonathan Allen (WSH), $18.5 million

          Total guaranteed money:

          1. Aaron Donald, $60 million

          Signed: June 2022 (contract ends in 2025)

          2. DeForest Buckner (IND), $56.3 million
          3. Vita Vea (TB), $40.5 million

          Off-ball linebacker

          Highest three-year APY:

          1. Fred Warner, $19.5 million

          Signed: July 2021 (contract ends in 2026)

          2. Darius Leonard (IND), $18.7 million
          3. C.J. Mosley (NYJ), $17 million

          Total guaranteed money:

          1. Darius Leonard, $52.5 million

          Signed: August 2021 (contract ends in 2026)

          2. C.J. Mosley (NYJ), $51 million
          3. Fred Warner (SF), $40.5 million

          Safety

          Highest three-year APY:

          1. Minkah Fitzpatrick, $18.4 million

          Signed: June 2022 (contract ends in 2026)

          2. Jamal Adams (SEA), $17.6 million
          3. Justin Simmons (DEN), $15.5 million

          Total guaranteed money:

          T1. Minkah Fitzpatrick, $36 million

          Signed: June 2022 (contract ends in 2026)

          T1. Jamal Adams (SEA), $36 million
          3. Marcus Williams (BAL), $35.9 million

          Kicker

          Highest three-year APY:

          1. Justin Tucker, $5.4 million

          Signed: April 2019 (contract ends in 2023)

          2. Younghoe Koo (ATL), $5.1 million
          3. Daniel Carlson (LV), $4.6 million

          Total guaranteed money:

          1. Justin Tucker, $12.5 million

          Signed: April 2019 (contract ends in 2023)

          2. Younghoe Koo (ATL), $11.5 million
          3. Daniel Carlson (LV), $11.1 million

          Long-snapper

          Highest three-year APY:

          1. Josh Harris, $1.4 million

          Signed: March 2022 (contract ends in 2025)

          2. Luke Rhodes (IND), $1.21 million
          3. Zach Wood (NO), $1.20 million

          Total guaranteed money:

          1. Josh Harris, $1.9 million

          Signed: March 2022 (contract ends in 2025)

          2. Zach Wood (NO), $1.3 million
          3. Tyler Ott (SEA), $1.2 million

          Punter

          Highest three-year APY:

          1. Michael Dickson, $3.9 million

          Signed: June 2021 (contract ends in 2025)

          2. Tress Way (WSH), $3.3 million
          3. Logan Cooke (JAX), $3.02 million

          Total guaranteed money:

          1. Michael Dickson, $8.5 million

          Signed: June 2021 (contract ends in 2025)

          2. Tress Way (WSH), $6.4 million
          3. Logan Cooke (JAX), $6 million