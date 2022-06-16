Despite evading questions concerning his contract, Lamar Jackson says he's confident he will play in Baltimore the rest of his career. (0:41)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Quarterback Lamar Jackson said he spoke with the Baltimore Ravens about his contract situation this week, but the former NFL MVP was noncommittal about whether he would report to training camp or play at the start of the season without a new deal.

Jackson, though, expressed confidence when asked if he believed he would play in Baltimore for the rest of his career.

"I expect so," Jackson said Thursday. "So, yes, I do."

Jackson, who is set to make $23.016 million on his fifth-year option in 2022, said his absence from the three weeks of voluntary organized team activities were not contract-related. He reported to mandatory minicamp Monday, which marked the first time he had been in the Ravens' facility since the season ended five months ago.

Asked whether he would play in Week 1 without a new contract, Jackson said, "We're in conversation right now."

A few minutes later, Jackson was asked again whether he would show up for training camp and play the season without an extension. "We're having a conversation about it. I don't know," he answered.

Jackson was dismissive about the impact of Deshaun Watson's contract on his situation. After being traded to the Cleveland Browns in March, Watson signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, which is $80 million more guaranteed than anyone else in the NFL had ever received.

"I'm a man of my own," Jackson said. "I don't worry about what those guys get."

For much of the past year, Ravens officials have said Jackson has shown no urgency in starting negotiations. Jackson said he had "a conversation" with the team about his contract.

"We're just keeping it private," he said.