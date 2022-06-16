BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns officially announced the hiring of Catherine Raiche as their assistant general manager Thursday, keeping her as the NFL's highest-ranking woman football executive.

The Browns also announced the promotion of Glenn Cook to assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel. Cook is in his seventh year with the team.

Raiche previously was the vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles, where she worked alongside the Browns' now-general manager Andrew Berry. Raiche has taken over the spot in the Cleveland front office that was vacated by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who was hired by the Minnesota Vikings to be their general manager in January.

Raiche, previously a lawyer, began her career in sports in 2015, working with the Montreal Alouettes as an intern. In 2017, she was promoted to assistant general manager, making her the first female assistant general manager in the Canadian Football League.