METAIRIE, La. -- The NFL's new helmet rule will allow several teams to bring back some classic throwback looks this season. And in the New Orleans Saints' case, it will also introduce something new.

The Saints revealed a new black helmet Thursday that will be worn for at least one game in 2022. The only other time the Saints wore black helmets in franchise history was for a 1969 preseason game.

The Saints plan to pair the new black helmets with their popular all-white Color Rush jerseys. However, it sounds like pass-rusher Cameron Jordan is campaigning for an all-black look, too.

"I think the black helmets when swagged out properly could be a fire fit," Jordan said. "I also was hoping that we'd be black on black, but that's cool. I like the idea that we have a black helmet. I will push forward and say I want a gold uniform. Just throwing that out there for the thousandth time."

The NFL changed its rule that used to prohibit teams from using multiple helmets because of safety concerns. So we could be seeing classic looks like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' "creamsicle" uniforms and the New England Patriots' "Pat Patriot" logo. However, the league mandated that the primary and alternate helmets must be the same make, model and size. And the alternate helmets must be worn for at least a week in practice during the week of the game in which they will be used.

"I think this is an idea that's kind of been in the making for a while. And it's kind of a league initiative," Saints coach Dennis Allen said of the helmet reveal. "I don't get really too in depth and involved on that. But I thought it was kind of cool-looking, so I was like, 'All right, let's do it.'"