New York Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard was suspended two games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Hilliard, an undrafted free agent who spent most of last year on injured reserve, spent time this spring working with the first-team defense while starting middle linebacker Blake Martinez continues his rehab from a torn ACL. It boded well for the prospects of the second-year Ohio State product under the Giants' new regime.

Hilliard can participate in training camp practices and games. He is eligible to return for the team's Week 3 game on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hilliard was claimed off waivers by the Giants prior to the start of last season. He was placed on injured reserve in mid-October with an ankle injury that he suffered during practice.