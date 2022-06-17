PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with safety Jaquiski Tartt on a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.

Tartt, 30, played his first seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, posting four interceptions and 18 pass breakups over 80 games.

A second-round pick in 2015, Tartt started 64 games for the 49ers, including 14 last season, finishing with 66 tackles.

Safety is arguably the thinnest position on the Eagles' roster. They were interested in some of the top free agents earlier this offseason, including Justin Reid, but didn't land one. They brought back Anthony Harris on a one-year deal in March. Harris and Marcus Epps entered the spring as the projected starters.

Tartt should get a chance to compete for playing time, as he joins a group that also includes K'Von Wallace, Andre Chachere and Jared Mayden.