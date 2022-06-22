        <
          Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes 'precautionary' shoulder surgery, source says

          10:43 PM ET
          • Sarah BarshopESPN Staff Writer
          LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey underwent a "precautionary and minor" shoulder surgery on Tuesday, a source told ESPN.

          Ramsey tweeted a photo of himself with what appears to be a sling on his left shoulder Tuesday night.

          During a March appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Ramsey said he played "half the year, probably 10 games, with two AC joints sprained."

          A source told ESPN that the Rams expect Ramsey to be fine for the start of the 2022 season.

          Ramsey took part in on-field work during the Rams' June minicamp.

          The cornerback is coming off his best season with the Rams; he finished with four interceptions, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and 16 passes defended.

          NFL Network first reported that Ramsey had undergone surgery.