LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey underwent a "precautionary and minor" shoulder surgery on Tuesday, a source told ESPN.
Ramsey tweeted a photo of himself with what appears to be a sling on his left shoulder Tuesday night.
ALL IS WELL! God is GREAT! Selfies are my hijas favorite 🤎— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 22, 2022
#nationalselfieday pic.twitter.com/tCSI6hwDRw
During a March appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Ramsey said he played "half the year, probably 10 games, with two AC joints sprained."
A source told ESPN that the Rams expect Ramsey to be fine for the start of the 2022 season.
Ramsey took part in on-field work during the Rams' June minicamp.
The cornerback is coming off his best season with the Rams; he finished with four interceptions, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and 16 passes defended.
NFL Network first reported that Ramsey had undergone surgery.