OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at the age of 26, the team announced Wednesday.

No cause of death was given.

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the team said in a statement. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Ferguson, a third-round pick by the Ravens in 2019, had participated in all of the team's offseason practices this year. In three seasons, Ferguson totaled 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Known as "Sack Daddy" coming out of Louisiana Tech, he holds the FBS record for career sacks with 45.