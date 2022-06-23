Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said on the newest episode of his podcast that he received death threats on social media after he said he thought Tua Tagovailoa was a more accurate passer than Patrick Mahomes.

"On every social media account I own, I got death threats on," Hill said on the second episode of "It Needed To Be Said," which was released on Tuesday.

Hill, who was traded by the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins this offseason, said on the first episode of his podcast that Mahomes had "the strongest arm, but as far as accuracy-wise, I'm going with Tua all day." He also said that Mahomes might struggle without him and that he was underused last season in Kansas City, despite leading the team with a career-high 111 catches.

"I just feel like a lot of people overreacted for no reason. They really didn't see what I said. A lot of people are just acting off emotion," Hill said on the episode released Tuesday.

"We all know Patrick Mahomes is great. We know that," Hill said. "But, right now, I'm going into a new season with a new quarterback who's trying to head in the same direction as Patrick and do great things and lead this team to a Super Bowl championship -- who is also great, in my opinion. He just doesn't have the accolades -- of yet. I believe in him."

Mahomes said last week that he was "surprised a little" by Hill's comments. He speculated that Hill's comments probably "had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling." He said, however, "I still love Tyreek."

Hill said on the newest episode of his podcast that it was "tough" to leave Kansas City and Mahomes, whom he called "arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Top two, and he's not two."

Hill said he would "never" take a shot at Mahomes and that the move to Miami was what was best for his family.

"If anyone want to give me heat for doing what's best for me and my family, go ahead and give me heat, baby ... you can all talk trash to me all day, yada, yada, death threat to Mr. Cheetah. Whatever you want to say to Mr. Cheetah, you can do that, but please man, keep my family off-limits. That's all I ask," he said.