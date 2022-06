We're close to the start of 2022 NFL training camps, but how close? Glad you asked.

The NFL released the locations and reporting dates for every NFL training camp on Thursday, so we put together this list of one-stop shopping below. Whether you're looking to see how quickly rookies such as the Jacksonville Jaguars' Travon Walker or the Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson adjust to professional life, hoping to see star players in new locales (Russell Wilson with the Denver Broncos or Tyreek Hill with the Miami Dolphins, perhaps), or just want to see your team's veteran favorites, here's where and when each camp starts.

So start making your travel plans now.

Site: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Reporting dates: July 21 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Flowery Branch, Georgia

Reporting dates: July 19 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: Under Armour Performance Center, Owings Mills, Maryland

Reporting dates: July 19 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: St. John Fisher College, Rochester, New York

Reporting dates: July 18 (rookies), July 23 (veterans)

Site: Wofford College, Spartanburg, South Carolina

Reporting dates: July 26 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: PNC Center at Halas Hall, Lake Forest, Illinois

Reporting dates: July 23 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

Reporting dates: July 23 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Berea, Ohio

Reporting dates: July 22 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: Marriott Residence Inn, Oxnard, California

Reporting dates: July 26 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: UCHealth Training Center, Englewood, Colorado

Reporting dates: July 26 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: Detroit Lions Training Facility, Allen Park, Michigan

Reporting dates: July 23 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: Nitschke Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Reporting dates: July 22 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: Houston Methodist Training Center, Houston

Reporting dates: July 24 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: Grand Park, Westfield, Indiana

Reporting dates: July 23 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: Episcopal School of Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Florida

Reporting dates: July 24 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)

Site: Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Missouri

Reporting dates: July 22 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Henderson, Nevada

Reporting dates: July 18 (rookies), July 20 (veterans)

Site: Jack Hammett Sports Complex, Costa Mesa, California

Reporting dates: July 19 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: University of California, Irvine, Irvine, California

Reporting dates: July 23 (rookies), July 23 (veterans)

Site: Baptist Health Training Complex, Miami Gardens, Florida

Reporting dates: July 19 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: TCO Performance Center, Eagan, Minnesota

Reporting dates: July 24 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Reporting dates: July 19 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: Ochsner Sports Performance Center, Metairie, Louisiana

Reporting dates: July 19 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: Quest Diagnostics Training Facility, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Reporting dates: July 19 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, New Jersey

Reporting dates: July 19 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: NovaCare Complex, Philadelphia

Reporting dates: July 26 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, Pennsylvania

Reporting dates: July 26 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: SAP Performance Facility, Santa Clara, California

Reporting dates: July 26 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Renton, Washington

Reporting dates: July 26 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: AdventHealth Training Center, Tampa, Florida

Reporting dates: July 23 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: Saint Thomas Sports Park, Nashville, Tennessee

Reporting dates: July 23 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

Site: The Park, Ashburn, Virginia

Reporting dates: July 26 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)