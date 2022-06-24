        <
          Chicago Bears LB Matt Adams charged with misdemeanor firearm possession

          12:06 PM ET
          Courtney CroninESPN Staff Writer
          CHICAGO -- Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested Thursday night and charged with misdemeanor firearm possession and cited for having a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets, according to Chicago police.

          Adams was arrested at approximately 6:46 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Garland Court in Chicago. According to a summary of charges, police searched Adams' vehicle and found him to be in possession of high-capacity magazines within the city limits of Chicago, which is a municipal code violation. Authorities also said they recovered a weapon.

          Adams is in his first season with the Bears after spending the last four with Indianapolis, where he played under Bears coach Matt Eberflus, who was the Colts' defensive coordinator.